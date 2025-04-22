New Oscars Rule: Voters Have to Watch All Nominees

Big changes are coming to Hollywood's biggest night—and not just on the red carpet. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has unveiled sweeping new rules touching everything from AI to international eligibility, the AP reports. In a news release Monday, the Academy said members must "watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars." Previously, voters were only encouraged to watch the nominees, and some members confessed that they didn't watch some notable films—or finish longer ones.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, an Academy representative said views are being tracked on the Academy Screening Room viewing service. "There is also a 'seen elsewhere' form that members will need to submit before finals voting," the rep said. "If you haven't viewed a title, it will still appear on your ballot, but it will be greyed out." The Academy also introduced new regulations for AI use and refugee filmmakers. "The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award," it said, adding that the use of generative AI tools "neither help nor harm the chances of a nomination."

In the best international film category, filmmakers with refugee or asylum status can now be represented by a country not their own. This change helps filmmakers like Mohammad Rasoulof, who fled Iran and had his film submitted by Germany. In the new Achievement in Casting category, the rules state, there will be a "preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, and prior to nominations voting, Casting Directors Branch members will be invited to view a 'bake-off' presentation of the shortlisted achievements, including a Q&A with the designated nominees." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)