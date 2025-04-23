'One of the Best Divers in the Nation' Killed in Crash

Massachusetts high school student Maisey O'Donnell, described by her coach as one of the best divers in the country, was one of three 18-year-olds killed in a car crash in the Florida Panhandle on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV with four Concord-Carlisle High School students hit a tractor-trailer that was making a U-turn in the median of US 98 around 9:30pm, the Pensacola News-Journal reports. The driver, Jimmy McIntosh, and front-seat passenger Hannah Wasserman were pronounced dead at the scene. O'Donnell died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon, and the fourth teen is in critical condition.

O'Donnell, an All-American diver for the Concord-Carlisle swimming and diving team, was a two-time Division 1 diving champion in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe says she will be named as its Athlete of the Year for girls' diving for the second year in a row. She had planned to attend Williams College in the fall. "It's a tragedy," diving coach Joe Chirico says, per TMZ. "The little kids looked up to her; the other divers looked up to her. It's a tragedy that somebody at the top of their game, going to the best academic school, one of the best divers in the nation, was cut so short."

"Maisey is in the organ donation program as her family hopes that it will give meaning to these meaningless tragedies," said Laurie Hunter, the school district superintendent. She said grief counselors will be at the high school Wednesday and again on Monday, when students return from spring break, WCVB reports. "We are all devastated beyond what we can understand today," she said. "I know that the difficult days ahead will be ones we face together." The 19-year-old tractor trailer driver was not injured in the crash. Police say no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.