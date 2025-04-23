World / Russia-Ukraine war With Rubio Out, Ukraine Peace Talks Get a Downgrade Lower-level conversations will occur in London instead By Kate Seamons Posted Apr 23, 2025 8:00 AM CDT Copied US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Julien de Rosa, Pool via AP) Top US, British, French, and Ukrainian diplomats had planned to meet in London on Wednesday in hopes of advancing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. No more. The high-level meeting was scrapped at the 11th hour after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff canceled their plans to attend. The Washington Post reports lower-level talks are still expected to take place, with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy dropping by; he had originally been set to host his foreign counterparts. More: Vance indicates US is running out of patience: "We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters while in India on Wednesday, reports the AP. He described it as "a very fair proposal" that would "freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today." Both sides would have to let go of some territory they currently hold, but Vance did not elaborate. A non-starter for Zelensky: But on Tuesday Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that ceding any territory to Russia—particularly Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014—is a no-go. The Post describes "anger" in Washington over Ukraine's stance on ceding territory, as well as what one official describes as Ukraine's preference "to discuss a complete ceasefire first and everything else later." No big deal: The State Department waved off Rubio's about-face on attending, which was made just hours before he was to depart for London. Per a rep: "Secretary Rubio is a busy man" and his decision "is not a statement regarding the meetings. It's a statement about logistical issues in his schedule." Russia's role in the talks: The Post notes Russian officials didn't participate in Paris talks last week and didn't plan to be in London. Witkoff has been serving as a go-between and will return to Russia again this week. The New York Times reports Rubio participated in the Paris talks but afterward cautioned that the drawn-out process wasn't sitting well with President Trump, who might move on to "other priorities." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) Report an error