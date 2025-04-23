With Rubio Out, Ukraine Peace Talks Get a Downgrade

Top US, British, French, and Ukrainian diplomats had planned to meet in London on Wednesday in hopes of advancing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. No more. The high-level meeting was scrapped at the 11th hour after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff canceled their plans to attend. The Washington Post reports lower-level talks are still expected to take place, with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy dropping by; he had originally been set to host his foreign counterparts. More: