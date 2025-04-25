Trump Delivers Succinct Judgment on Crimea

President Trump spoke five words in an interview with Time that won't please Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky: "Crimea will stay with Russia." It's only the latest development about the Crimean peninsula, which has emerged this week as a sticking point in any peace deal to end the war with Russia.

The interview was published Friday, and Trump spoke those words on Tuesday. The next day, he also cast doubt on whether Ukraine should retain control of the peninsula seized by Russia in 2014. In a Truth Social post, Trump criticized Zelensky after the Ukraine leader—in an interview with the Wall Street Journal—flatly rejected any peace plan that calls for it to cede control of Crimea.