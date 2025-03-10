New DA Opposes Menendez Resentencing

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is pushing back against efforts to free the Menendez brothers. Hochman, who was elected in November, has asked a court to withdraw a resentencing motion that his predecessor, George Gascon, filed last year. Hochman said Monday that Erik and Lyle Menendez have lied for decades about the murders of their parents in 1989 and still display a "lack of acceptance of responsibility for their murderous actions," CNN reports. Last month, Hochman urged a judge to reject a request for a new trial.

Hochman's motion. "The Menendez brothers have continued to lie for over 30 years about their self-defense—that is, their purported actual fear that their mother and their father were going to kill them the night of the murders," Hochman wrote in the motion," per the Los Angeles Times. "Also, over those 30 years, they have failed to accept responsibility for the vast number of lies they told in connection with that defense."