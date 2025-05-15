Harvard's $28 Magna Carta Turns Out to Be a Treasure

Harvard thought it had a cheap copy of the Magna Carta—until two historians discovered it's actually a rare, centuries-old version, possibly worth millions. Now, the university is rethinking its place in the story of one of history's most influential documents, per the AP . The Magna Carta, first issued in 1215 , is a cornerstone of constitutional law, establishing that the king is not above the law. It was reissued in 1300 by Britain's King Edward I. Until now, only six copies from 1300 were believed to exist. But now, there appears to be a seventh, acquired by the Harvard Law School library in 1946 for $27.50.

David Carpenter, a medieval history professor in London, came across the digitized version online and suspected its true value. Collaborating with fellow historian Nicholas Vincent, Carpenter compared the document's details—including handwriting and layout—with known 1300 copies and used imaging technology to confirm its authenticity. The chain of custody traces the document back to Appleby, England, and through a British war hero who acquired it from notable 19th-century anti-slavery campaigners. However, while the provenance looks likely, Vincent says further documentation would cement the link.

Vincent and Carpenter plan to visit Harvard to study the artifact firsthand. Carpenter estimates it could be worth millions, though the university has no intention to sell. The discovery comes at a time when Harvard faces political scrutiny regarding autonomy and federal oversight, making the Magna Carta's message resonant for current debates about law and governance. Amanda Watson, assistant dean at Harvard Law School's library, notes the find offers a fresh opportunity for students to engage with the roots of democracy and individual liberty—ideals that have influenced American law and are embedded in state constitutions today. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)