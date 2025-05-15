SCOTUS Case Has Big Implications for Trump Agenda

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Thursday in a case that has major implications for President Trump's agenda. The case revolves around Trump's wish to end birthright citizenship, but it will focus on whether federal judges have the power to stop such policy moves nationwide and not just in their own jurisdictions.

As NPR explains, the case stems from Trump's push to end the longstanding practice of granting citizenship to anyone born in the US. Three federal judges have ruled that Trump's move is unconstitutional, and all imposed nationwide injunctions on the practice.

The Justice Department wants the court to limit lower-court judges' ability to put such injunctions, sometimes called universal injunctions, into place, per the AP. "This Court should declare that enough is enough," the department wrote in a legal brief to the court, describing the practice as judicial overreach.