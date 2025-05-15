Florida Is 2nd State to Ban Fluoride From Water

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure Thursday prohibiting local governments from adding fluoride to their water systems, making it the second state in the country after Utah to implement a statewide ban on the mineral. DeSantis signed the bill at a public event in Dade City, Florida, over the concerns of dentists and public health advocates, the AP reports. "We have other ways where people can get access to fluoride," DeSantis said at an event earlier this month. "When you do this in the water supply, you're taking away a choice of someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride.
State lawmakers approved the bill last month, requiring the mineral and some other additives be removed from water sources across the state. Utah was the first state to ban fluoride in late March. Its prohibition went into effect last week, while Florida's provision is effective July 1.
- Some local governments in Florida have already voted to remove fluoride from their water, ahead of the statewide ban. Earlier this month, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to override a veto by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and move forward with plans to remove fluoride from the county's drinking water.
- "Water fluoridation is a safe, effective, and efficient way to maintain dental health in our county—and halting it could have long-lasting health consequences, especially for our most vulnerable families," Levine Cava said in a statement defending her veto.
- Some Republican-led states have sought to impose bans following a push by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop fluoridating water. Fluoride is a mineral that has been added to drinking water for generations to strengthen teeth and reduce cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Excess fluoride intake, however, has been associated with streaking or spots on teeth. And studies have also traced a link between excess fluoride and brain development. Researchers say fluoride in water at more than twice the recommended maximum level can lower IQs. Around 2 million Americans live in areas with naturally occurring fluoride levels that high.
