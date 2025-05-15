Florida Is 2nd State to Ban Fluoride From Water

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure Thursday prohibiting local governments from adding fluoride to their water systems, making it the second state in the country after Utah to implement a statewide ban on the mineral. DeSantis signed the bill at a public event in Dade City, Florida, over the concerns of dentists and public health advocates, the AP reports. "We have other ways where people can get access to fluoride," DeSantis said at an event earlier this month. "When you do this in the water supply, you're taking away a choice of someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride.