Trump: I'm Going Home to See Grandkid No. 11

President Trump wrapped up a Mideast tour in the United Arab Emirates with a breakfast for business leaders and a visit to an interfaith place of worship named for the Abraham Accords he negotiated. The Abrahamic Family House complex has a church, mosque, and synagogue as a symbol of interfaith tolerance. Trump, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE during the trip, boarded Air Force One after visiting the complex.
- Trump said he's had an "incredible" trip to the Middle East but "now it's time to go back home," the AP reports. He added: "My daughter had a baby and I'm going to go home and see that baby." Tiffany Trump announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on Thursday, the Hill reports. Alexander Trump Boulos is Trump's 11th grandchild.