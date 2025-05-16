Trump: I'm Going Home to See Grandkid No. 11

President Trump wrapped up a Mideast tour in the United Arab Emirates with a breakfast for business leaders and a visit to an interfaith place of worship named for the Abraham Accords he negotiated. The Abrahamic Family House complex has a church, mosque, and synagogue as a symbol of interfaith tolerance. Trump, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE during the trip, boarded Air Force One after visiting the complex.

Trump said he's had an "incredible" trip to the Middle East but "now it's time to go back home," the AP reports. He added: "My daughter had a baby and I'm going to go home and see that baby." Tiffany Trump announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on Thursday, the Hill reports. Alexander Trump Boulos is Trump's 11th grandchild.