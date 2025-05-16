Trump: I'm Going Home to See Grandkid No. 11

'My daughter had a baby and I'm going to go home and see that baby'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 16, 2025 6:37 AM CDT
Trump Wraps Up Middle East Tour
President Trump and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrive at Qasr Al Watan, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump wrapped up a Mideast tour in the United Arab Emirates with a breakfast for business leaders and a visit to an interfaith place of worship named for the Abraham Accords he negotiated. The Abrahamic Family House complex has a church, mosque, and synagogue as a symbol of interfaith tolerance. Trump, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE during the trip, boarded Air Force One after visiting the complex.

  • Trump said he's had an "incredible" trip to the Middle East but "now it's time to go back home," the AP reports. He added: "My daughter had a baby and I'm going to go home and see that baby." Tiffany Trump announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on Thursday, the Hill reports. Alexander Trump Boulos is Trump's 11th grandchild.

  • At the business forum, he listened to a presentation from Sultan al-Jaber, the head of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Al-Jaber then presented Trump a memento that included a drop of oil in it. "This is the highest quality oil there is on the planet," Trump said. He drew laughter when he added: "And they only gave me a drop—so I'm not thrilled."
  • In one of numerous business deals announced during Trump's Middle East trip, UAE officials announced a $1.4 trillion plan to invest in US artificial intelligence technology over the next decade, Al Jazeera reports. The deal, rejected by previous administrations out of concerns that the technology could end up in China, contains "strong protections to prevent the diversion of US-origin technology," the White House said.
  • Etihad Airways, the government-owned airline of Abu Dhabi, announced Friday it would purchase 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft. A Qatar Airways deal with Boeing was announced during Trump's visit to the country on Wednesday.
  • Trump had been scheduled to fly back to Washington on Friday, but he tried to keep people guessing until the end, the AP reports. He teased late Thursday that he would be heading to a "destination unknown"—"probably" Washington. His opaque language stoked speculation that he might make a drop-by in Turkey for Ukraine peace talks.
(More President Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X