Thousands, World Leaders Celebrate Pope's Inauguration

Pope begins reign in a ceremony cheered by thousands in St. Peter's Square
Posted May 18, 2025 1:05 PM CDT
Pope Preaches Love Over Hate in Inaugural Mass
Pope Leo XIV receives the pallium, or lambswool stole, a symbol of the papacy, from Cardinal Mario Zenari during a Mass on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Before some 200,000 people in St. Peter's Square—a crowd that included world leaders, clergy, and supporters from his hometown of Chicago—Pope Leo XIV began his reign Sunday with a promise to ensure the Catholic Church is a force for good in the world, including peace, in the face of division. "Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love," Leo declared in his inaugural Mass, the Washington Post reports. "In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest," Leo added, in a message that suggested continuity after the death of his predecessor, Francis. The day included:

  • Ceremony: The white wool pallium, a symbol of the pastoral mission and communion with the universal church, was placed on the pope's shoulders during Mass, per NBC News, drawing the crowd's applause. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines placed the Fisherman's Ring on the pope's finger. A symbol of the pope's authority, it recognizes Leo as the successor to St. Peter. Leo appeared to choke up as he received the symbols of the responsibility of leading the church and its 1.4 billion members, per the AP. Six cardinals kissed the ring to demonstrate obedience.
  • Inaugural ride: After emerging from the Basilica to cheers and applause, the pope took his first ride around St. Peter's Square in an open-top popemobile while waving at the crowd. The AP describes a pope's first drive as "a rite of passage that has become synonymous with the papacy's global reach and mediatic draw."

  • Dignitaries: Some 150 delegations attended, including heads of state, royals, and government leaders. Leo greeted dozens of them afterward, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Both had private audiences scheduled for later, as did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Front-row seats in St. Peter's Square were reserved for the US and Peruvian delegations, given Leo's dual citizenship.
  • Other faiths: A 13-member Jewish delegation, including several rabbis, attended. About three dozen other Christian churches sent representatives, joined by Buddhist, Muslim, Zoroastrian, Hindu, Sikh, and Jain delegations.
  • Languages: The Mass was said mostly in Latin, per NBC, though Leo delivered his homily in Italian. The Gospel was read in Greek, and there also were readings were in Spanish and English.
  • The message: "Let us build a church founded on God's love, a sign of unity, a missionary church that opens its arms to the world, proclaims the word, allows itself to be made restless by history, and becomes a leaven of harmony for humanity," the new pope said. Near the end of Mass, he called specifically for peace in Ukraine and prayed for Gaza, where he said children are "reduced to starvation." He did not mention the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, which Francis usually did. Like Francis, Leo spoke of a need to include as many people in the church as possible, per the New York Times. But in referring to evangelism, he said it "is never a question of capturing others by force, by religious propaganda or by means of power" but through love.

story continues below

  • In the square: A Chicago-born professor said she thinks Leo's homily about unity will resonate in the US and elsewhere. "I think he will inspire," Susan Hanssen told the AP. "What I particularly loved was the phrasing, unity within the doctrine of the faith, and then in love." A 21-year-old seminarian from Nebraska draped himself in a US flag he bought at a truck stop in Iowa. "Rome always felt like home for a Catholic, but now coming here and seeing one of our own on the throne of Peter ... it almost makes Jesus himself more accessible," Ethan Menning said.
  • Brotherly breach: Most of the hundreds of people who had waited in line to meet the pope inside St. Peter's Basilica shook hands with him or kissed his ring. But Louis Prevost, who was there with his wife, broke protocol by giving his brother a major hug in an emotional reunion, per NBC.
(More Pope Leo XIV stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X