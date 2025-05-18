Thousands, World Leaders Celebrate Pope's Inauguration

Before some 200,000 people in St. Peter's Square—a crowd that included world leaders, clergy, and supporters from his hometown of Chicago—Pope Leo XIV began his reign Sunday with a promise to ensure the Catholic Church is a force for good in the world, including peace, in the face of division. "Brothers and sisters, this is the hour for love," Leo declared in his inaugural Mass, the Washington Post reports. "In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest," Leo added, in a message that suggested continuity after the death of his predecessor, Francis. The day included: