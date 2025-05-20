UN Humanitarian Chief: 14K Gaza Babies in Immediate Peril

An international report from earlier this month noted that the Gaza Strip is "teetering on the edge of famine," as food supplies dwindle down to nothing and aid trucks are denied entry. Now, the head of the United Nations' humanitarian arm has issued a dire warning about the youngest citizens of Gaza—namely, that up to 14,000 babies could die within the next two days if aid isn't restored there, reports the Guardian . Tom Fletcher noted that "utterly chilling figure" could be mitigated if action was taken quickly. "We need to flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid," he told the BBC's Radio 4 .

Fletcher adds that just five trucks with aid crossed over into Gaza on Monday, but that on Tuesday, he hopes 100 trucks will be able to enter. "I want to save as many of these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours," he says. A UN spokesperson later concurred with Fletcher, noting that babies in Gaza would be in "mortal danger" without needed food and supplies making their way there. The Independent notes that Fletcher's comments come after a joint statement was put out by the UK, France, and Canada that slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his continued military maneuvers and cautioned that "concrete action" from the allies would follow if he doesn't back off.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable," read the statement by leaders Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Mark Carney, adding that Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid reaching Gaza was "unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law." Other officials have also been speaking out: The Washington Post notes that French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, in an interview with local media, said this week that the number of aid trucks being allowed into Gaza is "totally insufficient," and that "immediate and massive aid is needed." (More Gaza stories.)