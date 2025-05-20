After Trump-Putin Call, 'the Ground Shifted Again'

Monday held great promise for progress in ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The gist of coverage on Tuesday is that there is no resolution in sight after President Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin, and also with Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.



Trump suggested progress: "Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War," he wrote on Truth Social, and he told reporters later at the White House that he thought "some progress is being made," reports Reuters. But this fell well short of the hoped-for breakthrough. The war will continue, with no ceasefire in sight, only the promise of the continuation of talks.

"The ground shifted again," is how Anthony Zurcher of the BBC puts it in an analysis. Trump once promised to end the war in his first 24 hours in office, then said it would be resolved only after he and Putin put their heads together. Now, after the two-hour call, Trump "said that the conditions of a peace deal could only be negotiated between Russia and Ukraine—and maybe with the help of the pope."