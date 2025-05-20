Cops: Florida Man Rains Bullets on Neighbor's Pregnant Cow

A Florida man faces felony charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor's pregnant cow five times for wandering onto his property, following through on a threat to kill any trespassing livestock. The incident has sparked outrage in a rural community where farm animals mean more than just business, per Fox News . Hung Trinh, 54, of North Fort Myers was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal following the incident on May 13. Lee County deputies say they found the 2-year-old cow alive but seriously injured, with gunshot wounds to the gut, chest, and rear leg. She was later euthanized.

Police say the cow had wandered onto Trinh's property. Trinh's neighbor told officers that he raises livestock for commercial purposes and had previously been warned by Trinh about animals crossing the property line. Trinh allegedly said he would shoot any livestock that came over the fence. Authorities executed a search warrant on Trinh's property and found a .22 caliber firearm in a shed, which they believe was used in the shooting. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there would be "accountability for taking frustrations out on innocent animals," per ABC News, and praised the department's Agriculture Unit for its quick actions in the case. Trinh's bond was set at $100,000, and he is to be arraigned June 16. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)