Possible Bomb Threat Delays Flight to Hawaii

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Diego to Honolulu took off more than five hours late on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Officials say 283 passengers and 10 crew were evacuated from the aircraft at San Diego International Airport. "During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft," a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said in a statement, per the San Diego Union Tribune. "As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield, where it was met with local and federal law enforcement, and guests were safely deplaned."