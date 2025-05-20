Possible Bomb Threat Delays Flight to Hawaii

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from San Diego to Honolulu took off more than five hours late on Tuesday after a bomb scare. Officials say 283 passengers and 10 crew were evacuated from the aircraft at San Diego International Airport. "During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft," a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said in a statement, per the San Diego Union Tribune. "As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield, where it was met with local and federal law enforcement, and guests were safely deplaned."
Port of San Diego Harbor police said the plane had pushed back around 8:45am when "a flight attendant informed the flight's captain that a passenger reported a possible bomb onboard," the AP reports. Police said an arrest was made, but they didn't release a suspect's name. Officials said FBI agents searched the aircraft and found nothing suspicious. Hawaiian Airlines said the flight took off around 2:15pm. (More Hawaiian Airlines stories.)