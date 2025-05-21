As Weinstein Accuser Left the Stand, a Look, Then 'Gurgling'

Taking the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault retrial in New York on Monday, former actor Jessica Mann recounted the alleged 2013 rape for which the movie mogul is charged, noting he held a hotel room door shut to prevent her from leaving. On Tuesday, she returned to the stand, detailing another alleged rape nine months later, after she tried to end a consensual relationship with Weinstein. "He dragged me into the bedroom and threw me on the bed and said I owed him one more time," Mann testified, per Variety . She described a horrifying encounter, concluding, "He raped me really violently." But more shocking than her testimony was what happened next.

As Mann left the stand, she walked past Weinstein, staring him down, then "pointed a finger at her eye, demanding that he look at her," per the New York Post. Just as defense attorney Arthur Aidala began arguing that the gesture was grounds for a mistrial, "Weinstein bizarrely made gurgling sounds," per the Post. Court officers quickly surrounded him in his wheelchair, but after a sip of water, Weinstein appeared fine. Aidala later said he suffered a medical episode, "but it was alleviated." "I don't know if it's the cancer kicking in, but he's definitely suffering," Aidala added, describing "a marked difference in his physical appearance and his stamina" over the last two weeks.

Though the attorney claimed Mann's gesture was "absolutely inappropriate behavior," Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber denied Aidala's request for a mistrial. During her time on the stand, Mann said Weinstein could quickly turn into a "monster." "I referred to him as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," she said, per the The Hollywood Reporter. "The word 'no' specifically was like a trigger to him." Weinstein is also accused of criminal sexual acts against former model Kaja Sokola and former TV production assistant Miriam Haley. Haley previously testified that Weinstein pushed her onto a bed and held her down, forcing oral sex. She tearfully described the experience as "rape." (More Harvey Weinstein stories.)