Former Ukrainian Politician Linked to Russia Is Shot Dead

A former high-ranking Ukrainian politician was shot dead on Wednesday, just after dropping off his children at school in Spain. Andriy Portnov, 51, had departed the American School of Madrid in the city's Pozuelo de Alarcon district around 9:15am local time when at least one gunman repeatedly fired at him. Portnov, shot at least three times in the head and back as he was getting into his vehicle, died at the scene, per the BBC and AP. One alleged gunman, whom witnesses described as thin and wearing a blue tracksuit, fled into the woods of a nearby public park, per the BBC. Local media reports suggest he may have had an accomplice on a motorbike. The school noted that police were on campus interviewing parents who witnessed the shooting, per Reuters.