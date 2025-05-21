Trump Administration Drops Local Police Investigations

The Trump administration announced Wednesday it is moving to drop lawsuits and abandon agreements intended to provide oversight of local police departments accused of abuses, including civil rights violations. The reversal applies to departments including those in Louisville and Minneapolis, NPR reports. Monday is the fifth anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed when a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into the man's neck for more than 9 minutes—which inspired protests and calls for change and oversight like the effort being dropped now by the Justice Department. Developments include: