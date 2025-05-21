LA Zoo's Last Elephants Moved 'Under Cover of Darkness'

Billy and Tina, the last remaining elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, were quietly moved this week to a zoo in Oklahoma despite a pending lawsuit seeking to have them transferred instead to an animal sanctuary where they could live out their days with more room to roam. The announcement last month that Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, would be sent to the Tulsa Zoo angered animal advocates who argue that they would be subjected again to an enclosure that's too small for aging elephants, the AP reports.

The move came "under cover of darkness," says Jake Davis, an attorney for the Nonhuman Rights Project, which is suing the LA Zoo. Davis says he received reports that the Asian elephants were transferred out about 1:30am Tuesday to elude protesters who've been staking out the zoo.