KGB Spies May Have Done a Huge Favor for Successors

As the Soviet Union started to collapse, KGB spies in Brazil may have done their Russian successors a huge favor. Investigators trying to determine how Brazil became an "assembly line" for deep-cover Russian agents believe KGB agents in the country obtained birth certificates for nonexistent babies in the final years before their agency was disbanded, a gift that would be very useful for future spies, the New York Times reports. They were obtained through a loophole: For people born in rural parts of Brazil, authorities will issue a birth certificate if somebody declares in the presence of witnesses that a baby was born with a Brazilian parent, the Times noted in its earlier story on how the network was exposed.

"It's just the sort of thing that they would do," author Edward Lucas, an expert on the Russian intelligence services, tells the Times. "It fits with the meticulous and generational attention that they devote to creating these identities." Investigators say Russian agents with the birth certificates were able to obtain other key documents, including Brazilian passports, and build lives in Brazil before they were deployed to other countries, appearing to be Brazilians with no links to Russia. Investigators say that after the network was exposed thanks to a tip from the US about one of the agents, they were surprised to find that the spies' birth certificates were authentic, though the information about the parents was false.

After the CIA tip about the agent, authorities "went through his birth certificate and tracked down relatives connected to the mother listed on his birth certificate," Times reporter Jane Bradley tells NPR. "And what they found is that his mother had died and never had any children. That's from a relative they spoke to. And his father, they found no record he existed." She says authorities found more spies by looking for similar "ghosts in the system." The Times reports that one birth certificate "contained a rare slipup—or perhaps a sly wink from one generation of spies to the next." A Western intelligence official says the father's name on the document was the Brazilian alias of a Russian spy who was active in the region a generation earlier. (More Russian spies stories.)