In South Korea, Orders at Starbucks Turn Political

South Korea is in the midst of a heated presidential election: Just ask baristas at Starbucks. The chain says so many customers were using their orders to make a political statement that it has imposed a strange new rule: People can no longer use the names of the leading candidates, reports NBC News. It seems customers using the Starbucks app to place their order were using phrases such as "Lee Jae-myung is a spy." And when the order was up, the barista would shout the phrase.