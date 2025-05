A Paris court on Friday found the ringleader and seven other people guilty in the robbery of Kim Kardashian at her residence in the French capital in 2016—but none of them will face more prison time, per the AP. The court acquitted two of the 10 defendants.

Aomar Aït Khedache, 69, the ringleader, got the stiffest sentence, eight years' imprisonment. But five of those are suspended, and with time already served in pretrial detention, he will not be going back.

Three others who were accused on the most serious charges got seven years, five of them suspended. They, too, will stay free because of time served. Others received lesser penalties.