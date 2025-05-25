At Rival Campaign Rallies, Thousands of Poles Pick a Side

Polls have the presidential election too close to call
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 25, 2025 12:05 PM CDT
Dueling Rallies Lay Out Competing Visions for Poland
Supporters of conservative presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki take part in a march Sunday in Warsaw.   (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in dueling patriotic marches in Warsaw on Sunday, led by the two men vying for the presidency in a June 1 runoff election that is expected to be both close and consequential for the nation's future. Many of those who joined Sunday's marches had traveled from across Poland, a country of nearly 38 million people, not just to support a candidate but to rally behind sharply divergent visions for the nation's future. Polls show the two candidates running neck-and-neck, the AP reports. At the head of the marches Sunday were:

  • Rafal Trzaskowski: The pro-European Union mayor of Warsaw supports abortion rights and LGBTQ+ inclusion. He is a close ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has led a centrist coalition government since late 2023. In his speech to a huge crowd, Trzaskowski, 53, laid out his vision for a Poland that is inclusive and vowed to work to help develop industry as the nation continues an economic transformation into a regional economic and military power. He said his opponent is not fit to lead the nation. "It's high time for truth, honesty to win, for the future to win, and that's exactly what's at stake in these elections," Trzaskowski said.

  • Karol Nawrocki: The conservative historian and former boxer is backed by the national conservative Law and Justice party, which governed Poland from 2015 to 2023. Nawrocki, 42, heads the state-run Institute of National Remembrance, which under Law and Justice became known for promoting nationalist versions of Polish history. His supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional, patriotic values—a man they liken to President Trump in promising to restore what they refer to as "normality." Many of his backers voiced opposition to abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, saying Nawrocki reflects the values they grew up with. "I am a Pole who understands the hardships of everyday life," Nawrocki told the crowd. "I stand before you and I am fully convinced that I am your voice."

Other issues include:

  • European landscape: Both candidates are courting voters who backed the hard-right libertarian Slawomir Mentzen, who won nearly 15% in the first round of the election. Trzaskowski's supporters contend their candidate would better protect Poland's interests by strengthening ties with European partners such as France and Germany—which they consider especially important in light of Russia's war on Ukraine and fears that a victorious Russia could seek to reassert control over parts of Central and Eastern Europe. When it was in power, Law and Justice was accused by the European Union of undermining democratic norms, particularly judicial independence and press freedom, per the AP.
  • "Noble combat": Nawrocki has been dealing with various allegations, including a recent one that he swindled an elderly man out of an apartment—claims that many of his supporters dismiss as politically motivated. It also was reported that he participated in a brawl involving soccer hooligans in 2009, something he did not deny, saying in that in his life he took part in "various forms of noble combat." On Friday, Nawrocki received attention for appearing to discreetly put something in his mouth during a presidential debate. He later said it was a nicotine pouch.
