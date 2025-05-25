At Rival Campaign Rallies, Thousands of Poles Pick a Side

Tens of thousands of Poles took part in dueling patriotic marches in Warsaw on Sunday, led by the two men vying for the presidency in a June 1 runoff election that is expected to be both close and consequential for the nation's future. Many of those who joined Sunday's marches had traveled from across Poland, a country of nearly 38 million people, not just to support a candidate but to rally behind sharply divergent visions for the nation's future. Polls show the two candidates running neck-and-neck, the AP reports. At the head of the marches Sunday were:

Rafal Trzaskowski: The pro-European Union mayor of Warsaw supports abortion rights and LGBTQ+ inclusion. He is a close ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has led a centrist coalition government since late 2023. In his speech to a huge crowd, Trzaskowski, 53, laid out his vision for a Poland that is inclusive and vowed to work to help develop industry as the nation continues an economic transformation into a regional economic and military power. He said his opponent is not fit to lead the nation. "It's high time for truth, honesty to win, for the future to win, and that's exactly what's at stake in these elections," Trzaskowski said.