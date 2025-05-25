Driver Calls Indy 500 Crash 'the Worst Moment of My Life'

Ryan Hunter-Reay led Sunday at the halfway point of the Indianapolis 500 as he looked for a second victory in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." But bizarre crashes captured much of the attention in Indianapolis, the AP reports. Scott McLaughlin crashed on the warmup lap while swerving to get heat in his tires. Scott Dixon had a brake fire before the race went green, then Marco Andretti crashed on the first lap. "I really have no idea what happened," a heartbroken McLaughlin said. "I can't believe we're out of the race. I had so much hope. It's the worst moment of my life."