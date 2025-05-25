Lilo & Stich Propels Big Holiday Weekend

Lilo & Stich teamed with Tom Cruise for a monster Memorial Day box office weekend. Disney's live action version of Lilo & Stich earned a staggering $145.5 million in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday, the second-biggest domestic opening of the year after A Minecraft Movie. The movie is a faithful remake of the 2002 original's story of a six-legged alien and a Hawaiian girl that has created a big cult following in the decades since. But the duo was no little brother and sister to the better-known figures in Disney's parade of live-action remakes. It was second only to the $185 million opening of The Lion King in 2019 and outshot all projections, wowing box office observers.

Lilo & Stich surpassed Cruise's 2022 Top Gun: Maverick as the biggest domestic Memorial Day weekend earner ever, and global estimates put it past $300 million. Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning, the eighth and (probably) last appearance of Cruise as Ethan Hunt in a nearly three-decade run, was a distant second, but still brought in a franchise record $63 million through Sunday, outearning Mission: Impossible–Fallout, which opened domestically to $61 million in 2018. And the spy thriller was the top global earner, with $127 million. The holiday weekend as a whole zoomed past last year's, when the Memorial Day box office saw just $132 million for all films in the Friday-through-Monday span. And it appears that it will top 2013 as the best Memorial Day the industry has had, with an estimated overall total of $325 million.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: