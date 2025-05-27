4 Ex-VW Execs Involved in 'Dieselgate' Hear Their Fates

Four former Volkswagen executives were found guilty of fraud in a court in Braunschweig, Germany, on Monday, a decade after the company's emissions-cheating scandal was exposed. Jens Hadler, once head of diesel engine development at VW, received the longest sentence—four and a half years in prison, per the New York Times . Hanno Jelden, a former engine electronics manager, was sentenced to two years and seven months behind bars. Two others, components developer Heinz-Jakob Neusser and an emissions specialist identified only as Thorsten D., received suspended sentences of a year and three months and a year and 10 months, respectively.

The men, who held high-ranking technical positions, were found to have played key roles in the scheme known as Dieselgate, which first came to light in September 2015, per Politico. The plot was described by Judge Christian Schuetz as "particularly serious" fraud, with Hadler aware of the manipulated results since at least 2007, per the Times. Emails revealed that knowledge of the cheating was intentionally limited to a small circle, with Volkswagen admitting that its engineers installed software that let diesel vehicles boost emission controls only during testing. Outside of testing, the vehicles exceeded legal pollution limits.

Diesel vehicles—once more than half the European market—have since plummeted to less than 10% of the new-vehicle market, as electric and plug-in hybrid cars have gained ground. The scandal has cost Volkswagen upward of $33 billion in fines and compensation to vehicle owners, per the AP. It has also led the automaker to focus on electric vehicle sales, where it now leads the European market.

More than 30 former company officials still face charges, including former CEO Martin Winterkorn, though his trial is on hold due to health reasons. The four convicted execs are part of a group that some say bent to pressure from senior management, with critics questioning whether those convicted are scapegoats for a wider problem inside Volkswagen. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)