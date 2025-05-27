Florida Man Survives Alligator, Is Killed by Deputies

'This is just crazy stuff, OK?' says sheriff of Polk County after confrontation
Posted May 27, 2025 9:50 AM CDT
He Escaped the Alligator, Is Shot Dead by Deputies
File photo of an alligator.   (Getty/fotoguy)

A Florida man is dead after an encounter first with an alligator and then with sheriff's deputies. "This is just crazy stuff, OK?" says Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, reports CBS News. Timothy Schulz, 42, was fatally shot by deputies in Monday's chaotic scene. How it unfolded:

  • Deputies responded to a call in the morning about a man swimming in a lake infested with alligators, says Judd. Witnesses say he "growled" at them when they tried to speak to him or help him. Schulz emerged from the lake with an alligator bite on his right arm, says the sheriff.

  • Deputies arrived and saw Schulz attempting to break into a vehicle, and they say he charged them with a pair of garden shears, reports NBC News. Attempts to Taser him failed, and Judd says deputies opened fire when Schulz entered the idling patrol vehicle and began attempting to get a firearm.
  • "The fact that he was bitten by an alligator, significantly, and still continued his rampage, is shocking," says Judd, per the Washington Post.
  • Schulz had recently been released from the county jail for meth possession, and authorities say he appeared to be on drugs during Monday's confrontation.
(More Florida stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X