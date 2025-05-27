Florida Man Survives Alligator, Is Killed by Deputies

A Florida man is dead after an encounter first with an alligator and then with sheriff's deputies. "This is just crazy stuff, OK?" says Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, reports CBS News. Timothy Schulz, 42, was fatally shot by deputies in Monday's chaotic scene. How it unfolded:

Deputies responded to a call in the morning about a man swimming in a lake infested with alligators, says Judd. Witnesses say he "growled" at them when they tried to speak to him or help him. Schulz emerged from the lake with an alligator bite on his right arm, says the sheriff.