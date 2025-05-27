Best, Worst US Cities to Raise a Family

Schools, pediatricians, child care, recreational opportunities—these are all things parents think about when choosing a place to settle down with their families, and it can be no small task to gather all the information, then winnow it down to come up with a winning location. WalletHub helps out, looking at more than 180 of the most populated US cities to see which ones are the most conducive to family living. The site used nearly four dozen metrics across five main categories: family fun (think playgrounds, ice rinks, and other recreational attractions, as well as weather and commute times); health and safety; education and child care; affordability; and socioeconomics, which delves more into how many families live in poverty, the wealth gap, and local unemployment rates. The top and bottom 10: