Trump Issues Another Warning to Putin

President Trump had harsh words for Russia's president again on Tuesday. "What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "He's playing with fire!" On Sunday, Trump slammed Putin for "killing a lot of people" in Ukraine and posted on Truth Social that while he had always had a "good relationship" with the leader, he has "gone absolutely CRAZY!" Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that Trump is considering new sanctions on Russia, which could come as early as this week.