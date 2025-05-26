Russia Downplays Trump's Slam of Putin

President Trump complained on Sunday that Vladimir Putin has gone "absolutely crazy" given his continued assaults on Ukraine. On Monday, the Kremlin responded in what the BBC describes as a "pointedly polite" manner:

Peskov also made a point to thank Trump and the US for helping launch peace negotiations, per Reuters. BBC correspondent Vitaliy Shevchenko writes that Peskov seems to have chosen his words carefully so as not antagonize the US president. "Reasons for trying to keep Donald Trump interested in listening to Vladimir Putin may include dragging out the peace talks while attacking Ukraine, as well as a fear that he may finally make good on his threats to impose new sanctions," he writes.

Meanwhile, Russia launched its biggest aerial and drone assault to date on Ukraine overnight, reports the Wall Street Journal. The attacks came hours after Trump's warning about Putin. "I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. (More Vladimir Putin stories.)