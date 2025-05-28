Slovakia's Bear-Culling Plan Expands: It'll Sell the Meat

Brown bears are a protected species in the EU, but one of its member states may soon allow the consumption of their meat. The BBC reports Slovakia's cabinet in April gave the green light to a plan to cull about a quarter of the 1,300 brown bears there due to some violent encounters with humans; it is behind only Romania when it comes to the tally of bear attacks. Now, the country says that to cut down on waste it intends to let the resulting meat be sold. "We will release every shot animal that meets certain conditions for consumption. Why? Because bear meat is edible," said State Minister Filip Kuffa.