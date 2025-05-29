Judge's Role in Documentary Upends Maradona Trial

An Argentine court on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, the latest dramatic twist in a trial that has captivated the nation and the soccer world for more than two months. The judges ruled there would be a new trial, without specifying when, per the AP.

The whiplash decision comes after one of the three judges overseeing the trial stepped down over criticism surrounding her participation in a forthcoming documentary about the case, Divine Justice, which spans the aftermath of Maradona's death to the start of the trial.

A one-and-a-half-minute trailer intercuts archival footage of Maradona scoring goals with shots of the judge, Julieta Makintach, strutting through the court in high heels and a short skirt. Presenting the teaser in court, the prosecutor asked judges to investigate Makintach's alleged role in allowing the documentary to be filmed during the trial. As the documentary snowballed into a national scandal, Makintach on Tuesday said that she had "no choice" but to resign from the case.