FBI's Bongino: We'll Settle Epstein Question With Video

The deputy chief of the FBI told Fox News on Thursday that he is certain Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in prison and was not murdered, reports the Hill. Dan Bongino said he has seen video and plans to release it to the public that rebuts the views of conspiracy theorists. However, he clarified that the video doesn't show "the actual act" of suicide. Instead, it shows that Epstein was alone in his jail cell, per Newsweek.