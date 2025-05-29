FBI's Bongino: We'll Settle Epstein Question With Video

Deputy director says he'll release footage all but confirming that Epstein took his own life
Posted May 29, 2025 2:33 PM CDT
FBI chief Dan Bongino says jailhouse video strongly suggests Jeffrey Epstein took his own life and was not murdered.   (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

The deputy chief of the FBI told Fox News on Thursday that he is certain Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in prison and was not murdered, reports the Hill. Dan Bongino said he has seen video and plans to release it to the public that rebuts the views of conspiracy theorists. However, he clarified that the video doesn't show "the actual act" of suicide. Instead, it shows that Epstein was alone in his jail cell, per Newsweek.

  • "I just want to be crystal clear on this," he said. "I am not asking anyone to believe me. I'm telling you what's there and what isn't. ... You're going to see there's no one there but him."
  • Bongino did not say when the video from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York might be released. He did, however, acknowledge the slight chance of a different narrative, saying the FBI is still open to receiving any tips on Epstein's death. But "there's video clear as day. He's the only person in there and the only person coming out."
(Epstein's brother is among those who think he was murdered, because he "had dirt" on powerful people.)

