They Thought They Were Going to a Gig. Now, a Tragic End

Five members of the band Grupo Fugitivo, which performed Mexican regional music at parties and other events, had been missing since Sunday. Now comes sad news on their fate: Authorities say the bodies of the men, ages 20 to 40, have been found on the outskirts of the Mexican city of Reynosa, near the border with Texas, report CBS News and the AP . Prosecutors say nine suspects have been arrested and are believed to be tied to the Gulf Cartel that's prominent in the city.

Prosecutors from the state of Tamaulipas say the bandmates were kidnapped from their SUV around 10pm Sunday as they traveled to a venue where they thought they were being hired to put on a show. When they arrived, all they found was a vacant lot, according to relatives. El Pais reports that another member of the band, IDed only as Carlos, got to the site of the supposed concert late, apparently after the others had vanished. "He was then unable to contact the group, so he chose to return home," the outlet notes.

Individuals close to Carlos say he remains safe, though his location isn't being revealed in the wake of what happened to his bandmates. After the men disappeared, family members say they started receiving ransom calls. Prosecutors haven't yet revealed a motive, though relatives and other sources insist the killings were premeditated and that the gig they were hired for was phony from the start. The men's vehicle was found abandoned about 4 miles from where their bodies were discovered; local media report that the bodies were burned. Fader, meanwhile, has more on why Mexican drug cartels appear to be targeting some Mexican performers.