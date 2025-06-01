More Than 30 Reported Killed Near Gaza Aid Site

More than 30 people were killed by gunfire in Gaza on Sunday as they made their way to a food-distribution site, according to Palestinian officials. The Gaza Health Ministry put the death toll at 31 in Rafah and said more than 170 were wounded, reports the AP.
- Much remains unclear about the situation, reports the New York Times. Witnesses blamed Israeli soldiers, but the military released a statement saying it was "currently unaware of injuries caused by (Israeli military) fire" in the area. It said the incident was still under investigation.
- The violence comes amid controversy over a new aid-distribution system coordinated by Israel and the US through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Israeli officials say the system—run mostly by US contractors at a handful of southern Gaza sites—is meant to keep supplies out of the hands of Hamas. However, humanitarian groups, including the UN, have boycotted these sites, alleging Israel is using aid to further its military objectives.
- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said Sunday's aid was distributed "without incident" and attributed reports of violence to Hamas. However, an AP reporter who arrived at the scene saw dozens of wounded people, including women and children.
- On Saturday, crowds looted trucks trying to take aid deeper into Gaza.
(This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy
.)