More Than 30 Reported Killed Near Gaza Aid Site

More than 30 people were killed by gunfire in Gaza on Sunday as they made their way to a food-distribution site, according to Palestinian officials. The Gaza Health Ministry put the death toll at 31 in Rafah and said more than 170 were wounded, reports the AP.

Much remains unclear about the situation, reports the New York Times. Witnesses blamed Israeli soldiers, but the military released a statement saying it was "currently unaware of injuries caused by (Israeli military) fire" in the area. It said the incident was still under investigation.