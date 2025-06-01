World / Miss World The New Miss World Is a First Opal Suchata Chuangsri is the first champion from Thailand By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 1, 2025 7:14 AM CDT Copied Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, left, crowns her successor, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, after the latter won the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) The new Miss World is Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand. Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants Saturday in the contest held in India's southern Hyderabad city, per the AP. In doing so, she became Thailand's first Miss World champion, notes NDTV. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up. The US was represented in the competition by Athenna Crosby, per Marca. From the new winner: "I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you—whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents—that look up to you in a way," Chuangsri said in answer to a judge's question. "And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions." (More Miss World stories.) Report an error