The New Miss World Is a First

The new Miss World is Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand. Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants Saturday in the contest held in India's southern Hyderabad city, per the AP. In doing so, she became Thailand's first Miss World champion, notes NDTV. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up. The US was represented in the competition by Athenna Crosby, per Marca. From the new winner: