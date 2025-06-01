Greta Thunberg Sails for Gaza to Break Blockade

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and other 11 activists set sail on Sunday for Gaza on a ship aimed at "breaking Israel's siege" of the devastated territory, organizers said. The sailing boat Madlee—operated by activist group Freedom Flotilla Coalition—departed from the Sicilian port of Catania in southern Italy, the AP reports. It will try to reach the shores of the Gaza Strip in an effort to deliver aid and raise international awareness over the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the activists said at a press conference on Sunday before departing. The activists expect to reach their destination in seven days, if they are not stopped.

"We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying," Thunberg said, bursting into tears during her speech. "Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it's not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide," she added. Israel, which was founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust, has adamantly rejected genocide allegations against it as an antisemitic "blood libel." In mid-May, Israel slightly eased its blockade of Gaza after nearly three months, allowing a limited amount of humanitarian aid into the territory. Experts have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in.

Thunberg, who became an internationally famous climate activist after organizing massive teen protests in her native Sweden, had been due to board a previous Freedom Flotilla ship last month, per the AP. That attempt to reach Gaza by sea, in early May, failed after another of the group's vessels, the Conscience, was reportedly attacked by two drones while sailing in international waters off the coast of Malta. The group blamed Israel for the attack. "We are breaking the siege of Gaza by sea, but that's part of a broader strategy of mobilizations that will also attempt to break the siege by land," said activist Thiago Avila.