Accused Mushroom Murderer Testifies

The woman accused of killing her in-laws with a lunch featuring death cap mushrooms became the first witness for the defense during her ongoing murder trial on Monday. Erin Patterson was on the stand at Australia's Supreme Court of Victoria for less than an hour before court adjourned but covered various topics, from self-esteem to childbirth to separation, per the BBC. She said she and husband Simon had trouble settling disagreements—"we would just feel hurt and not know how to resolve it"—which ultimately led to their 2015 split. By 2023, the year of the alleged murders, Erin Patterson said she felt that her ex didn't want her as involved with his family—the very people on whom she relied for support.