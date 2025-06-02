Sport Science Host John Brenkus Dies at 54

John Brenkus, best known for making science approachable for sports fans as the host and creator of the show Sport Science, has died at age 54, reports USA Today . In a statement posted online, Brenkus' family says he died after a years-long battle with depression, and the family urged other people suffering to seek help.

Brenkus launched Sport Science in 2007 on Fox before the show moved to ESPN. Over the course of nearly 1,800 segments—during which he was often accompanied by pro athletes—Brenkus broke down the science behind everything from the power of an NFL hit to the feats of competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The series earned Brenkus—founder of Brinx.TV and co-founder of Base Productions—six Emmy Awards, per NBC News.

Brenkus had spoken publicly about his battle with depression, notes People. In a 2023 podcast interview, Brenkus described how he once attempted to take his own life, only to be saved by his dog pulling on his pants. After that, he sought help.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or text HOME to 741741.