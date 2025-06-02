His First Date Ended With 5 Wrecked Police Cars

On the scale of "love at first sight" comes the tale of Mazyar Azarbonyad, who had a first date more along the lines of "high-speed cop chase ends very poorly." As the Guardian reports, the 20-year-old personal trainer was out on a first date on April 9, and was driving his date home when he was pulled over by cops in Newcastle, UK. The tale goes a little something like this:

The initial problem: Azarbonyad was headed home in the early hours when a police officer pulled him over for excessive speed and broken taillights. When the officer approached, Azarbonyad said, "nah," and sped off, his date later told police.