His First Date Ended With 5 Wrecked Police Cars

Would-be beau jailed for 14 months over crash that sent 7 cops to the hospital
Posted Jun 2, 2025 12:01 PM CDT
There Are Bad First Dates, and Then There Are Criminal Ones
On the scale of "love at first sight" comes the tale of Mazyar Azarbonyad, who had a first date more along the lines of "high-speed cop chase ends very poorly." As the Guardian reports, the 20-year-old personal trainer was out on a first date on April 9, and was driving his date home when he was pulled over by cops in Newcastle, UK. The tale goes a little something like this:

  • The initial problem: Azarbonyad was headed home in the early hours when a police officer pulled him over for excessive speed and broken taillights. When the officer approached, Azarbonyad said, "nah," and sped off, his date later told police.

  • The secondary problem: Azarbonyad had a provisional license, only three driving lessons under his belt, and no insurance. He was fleeing at speeds of 120mph.
  • The fallout: Five police cars were wrecked in the eventual "catastrophic collision" that sent seven cops to the hospital. One of the cars had the roof torn off, per Sky News.
  • Why there's probably going to be no second date: Courtney Redfern says she told Azarbonyad multiple times to stop, according to barrister Jolyon Perks: "In her opinion, she thought he could have killed someone."
  • The other fallout: Azarbonyad has now been sentenced to 14 months in jail, and a judge had this to say: "You should have been nowhere near the driving seat of any vehicle that night, let alone one such as a BMW X5, a large and powerful SUV."
