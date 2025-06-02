After a Chess Stunner, Magnus Carlsen Bangs Table

Top-ranked player vents after being upset by a rising teen player from India
Posted Jun 2, 2025 12:41 PM CDT

Magnus Carlsen surprised the chess world by losing a one-on-one match on Monday, and he surprised spectators even more by slamming his fist on the table loudly in frustration, reports NBC News. Watch the moment here. Carlsen, 34, lost a match in the Norway Chess 2025 tournament to 19-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, even though he seemed to have the game well in hand during the early going, notes the New York Times.

Carlsen is the top-ranked player in the world and has been for 15 years, but Dommaraju is seen as one of the game's rising stars. In fact, he became the youngest world champion in December at the age of 18, having won the title after Carlsen opted not to compete. Carlsen quickly recovered from his outburst on Monday to shake his opponent's hand before exclaiming, "Oh my God." Dommaraju, for his part, wasn't offended. "I've also banged a lot of tables in my career," he told Chess.com. (More Magnus Carlsen stories.)

