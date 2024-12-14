Where Is Austin Tice?

Thousands of political prisoners have been freed in Syria since the fall of Bashar Assad, but there's still no sign of Austin Tice. The American journalist was taken prisoner in 2012 while reporting on Syria's civil war, and his family is holding out hope he remains alive. The latest:

Who he is: Rice is a Houston native and former Marine who was captured in Syria at age 31; he's 43 now. The freelance journalist's work had appeared in the McClatchy newspapers and the Washington Post, which describes him as a "gritty and determined journalist" who set out to tell the story of Syrian civilians in the war.