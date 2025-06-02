At the French Open, No. 361 Defeats No. 3

Prior to Monday, Lois Boisson of France had never played against anyone ranked in the top 50 in women's tennis, reports the BBC. She's now one for one, in a big way. The 361st-ranked player in the world pulled off a massive upset by defeating No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the US, 3-6 6-4 6-4. The 22-year-old Boisson is the lowest-ranked player to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open in at least 40 years, per the AP.
"I'm not sure what to say. Playing on this court, with this atmosphere, was amazing," said the Boisson, referring to the French crowd and its serenades of "Lois, Lois." Boisson won in dramatic fashion over Pegula—last year's runner-up at the US Open—by fending off four break points. She advances to face sixth-seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia for the right to play in the semis. (Last month, a UK player insulted Boisson's body odor during play.)