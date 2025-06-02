At the French Open, No. 361 Defeats No. 3

Prior to Monday, Lois Boisson of France had never played against anyone ranked in the top 50 in women's tennis, reports the BBC. She's now one for one, in a big way. The 361st-ranked player in the world pulled off a massive upset by defeating No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the US, 3-6 6-4 6-4. The 22-year-old Boisson is the lowest-ranked player to advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open in at least 40 years, per the AP.