Joe Walsh Says the 3 Words 'I Thought I'd Never Utter'

How much can life change in a decade? Ask former Republican congressman Joe Walsh. In 2016, the one-time Illinois representative wrote that he was voting for Donald Trump and "grabbing my musket" should Trump lose. He quickly changed his tune, so much so that in 2020 he attempted to challenge Trump for the nomination. Walsh left the GOP shortly thereafter and spent five years with no party affiliation, reports the Hill. That changed Tuesday, when Walsh announced in a Substack post that he has formally joined the Democratic Party. Select lines:

"Three words I never thought I'd ever utter: I'm a Democrat."

"This former Republican Congressman, former Republican candidate for President, this former TEA Party champion is formally joining the Democratic Party. The stakes are simply too high to NOT become a Democrat."