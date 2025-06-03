Euthanasia Pod Advocate Is Dead at 47

A euthanasia advocate who helped introduce a controversial "suicide pod" in Switzerland has died after a turbulent year marked by legal troubles and mental health struggles. Florian Willet, 47, was known for his involvement with The Last Resort, a right-to-die group affiliated with Exit International, the group that developed the "Sarco pod"—an oxygen-depriving capsule designed to allow people to end their lives. Willet, who reportedly died in Germany last month, is believed to have taken his own life after developing an acute psychotic disorder, reports the Times of London .

Willet previously spent 70 days in Swiss custody after the 2024 death of a 64-year-old American woman who used the Sarco pod in a Zurich forest; Willet was the only person present at the scene when she died and SwissInfo reports officials suspected he might have killed the woman after the pod malfunctioned. He was released in December after prosecutors dropped the murder allegation, but the wider investigation into a potential incitement of suicide charge continued; under Swiss legislation, it is illegal to encourage suicide for "selfish motives," such as financial gain or media promotion.

Exit International founder Philip Nitschke described Willet as "a changed man" in an obituary on The Last Resort's site. "Gone was his warm smile and self-confidence. In its place was a man who was deeply traumatized by the experience of incarceration and the wrongful accusation of strangulation." Willet's May 5 death took place in Cologne "with the help of a specialized organization," according to Nitschke, a statement suggesting it was an assisted suicide. Willet's death came three months after he fell from his third-floor Zurich apartment and required surgery and rehab, reports Sky News. (The use of the capsule was suspended after Willet's arrest.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)