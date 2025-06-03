Son of Former NFL Star Dies at Chicago University

DePaul University in Chicago is mourning Chase Stegall, a 20-year-old soccer player who died after being found unresponsive in a school residence on Monday. School officials said the sophomore "passed away unexpectedly" at a residence hall on the Lincoln Park campus, NBC Chicago reports. "We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and Mark Plotkin, the head men's soccer coach, said in a joint statement, per the DePaulia.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says an autopsy will be conducted. Stegall wrote about his history of seizures on the DePaul website earlier this year, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. His father is Milton Stegall, who played with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals for three seasons before spending 14 seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "Chase was a bright and talented young man with a promising future, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire Blue Bombers family," the team said in a post on Instagram. (More DePaul University stories.)