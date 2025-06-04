Devil in the Ozarks Escapee May Have Changed Look: Cops

Police release photo illustration showing how Grant Hardin might look now
Posted Jun 4, 2025 12:00 AM CDT
Devil in the Ozarks Escapee May Have Changed Look: Cops
This combo of images provided by the Arkansas Department of Corrections shows an actual photo of inmate Grant Hardin, left, and a photo rendering of the convicted former police chief known as the “Devil in the Ozarks" as the search for the escaped inmate headed into its second week.   (Arkansas Department of Corrections via AP)

Escaped Arkansas convict Grant Hardin—murderer, rapist, and former police chief—has been on the run for almost 10 days, which means he could look different by now, police warn. "With over a week passing since Hardin escaped the North Central Unit, we are releasing a possible updated headshot which could reflect how he might look today," the Arkansas Department of Corrections says in a statement accompanying a photo illustration depicting Hardin with a beard and mustache. Hardin, subject of the HBO documentary Devil in the Ozarks, is 6'2" and about 259 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, NBC News reports. He is depicted as being somewhat slimmer in the photo illustration due to an expected shortage of food for the fugitive, CBS News reports. (More Arkansas stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X