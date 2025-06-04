Devil in the Ozarks Escapee May Have Changed Look: Cops

Escaped Arkansas convict Grant Hardin—murderer, rapist, and former police chief—has been on the run for almost 10 days, which means he could look different by now, police warn. "With over a week passing since Hardin escaped the North Central Unit, we are releasing a possible updated headshot which could reflect how he might look today," the Arkansas Department of Corrections says in a statement accompanying a photo illustration depicting Hardin with a beard and mustache. Hardin, subject of the HBO documentary Devil in the Ozarks, is 6'2" and about 259 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, NBC News reports. He is depicted as being somewhat slimmer in the photo illustration due to an expected shortage of food for the fugitive, CBS News reports. (More Arkansas stories.)