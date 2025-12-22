Pastor Allegedly Cyberstalked Wife Before Her Suicide

He faces federal charges that could send him to prison for 7 years
Posted Dec 22, 2025 4:38 PM CST
Pastor Charged With Cyberstalking Estranged Wife
John Paul Miller   (Myrtle Beach Police Department)

A South Carolina pastor is now facing federal charges tied to his wife's life in the months before her death, but not to the death itself. A federal grand jury has indicted 46-year-old John Paul Miller of Myrtle Beach on one count of cyberstalking and one count of lying to federal agents in connection with his estranged wife, 30-year-old Mica Miller, who died by suicide in April at a North Carolina state park.

  • Prosecutors allege that from November 2022 until her death on April 27, 2024, Miller harassed Mica with repeated unwanted messages—more than 50 in a single day at times—interfered with her finances and routine, tampered with her tires, put tracking devices on her car, and posted an intimate image of her online without consent, Fox News reports.
  • Investigators say Miller also hired a private investigator to follow his wife, reports People.

  • The indictment says his conduct caused her "reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury" and would be expected to inflict significant emotional harm. Mica, who had recently filed for divorce, called 911 from Lumber River State Park saying she was afraid she might harm herself, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
  • Deputies later found her in the water with what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound; the state medical examiner ruled the death a suicide. Wilkins said his office asked for federal involvement days later after uncovering information about possible crimes that fell outside North Carolina's jurisdiction.

  • The sheriff also pushed back on what he called a wave of "rumors, speculation, and conspiracy theories," insisting his agency's findings were based on evidence, not online chatter. Prosecutors further allege Miller lied to investigators about damaging Mica's tires, saying evidence shows he bought a tire-deflation tool and messaged others about her vehicle. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on the cyberstalking charge and up to two years for making false statements, plus fines that could reach $250,000, the US Attorney's office said in a news release.
  • He is set to be arraigned Jan. 12, 2026, in federal court in Florence, SC. The case, Wilkins said, should draw attention to domestic abuse that doesn't necessarily leave bruises. "This case underscores the seriousness of domestic violence abuse and related offenses and serves as a reminder that such behavior has no place in our society," the sheriff said. (If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org.)

