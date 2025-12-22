Pastor Allegedly Cyberstalked Wife Before Her Suicide

A South Carolina pastor is now facing federal charges tied to his wife's life in the months before her death, but not to the death itself. A federal grand jury has indicted 46-year-old John Paul Miller of Myrtle Beach on one count of cyberstalking and one count of lying to federal agents in connection with his estranged wife, 30-year-old Mica Miller, who died by suicide in April at a North Carolina state park.

Prosecutors allege that from November 2022 until her death on April 27, 2024, Miller harassed Mica with repeated unwanted messages—more than 50 in a single day at times—interfered with her finances and routine, tampered with her tires, put tracking devices on her car, and posted an intimate image of her online without consent, Fox News reports.

Investigators say Miller also hired a private investigator to follow his wife, reports People.