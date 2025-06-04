Somehow, North Korea Righted Its Capsized Warship

North Korea has managed to return its damaged Choe Hyun Class destroyer to an upright position after a failed launch last month, according to analysts with 38 North. The 5,000-ton warship partially capsized on May 21 during a ceremony attended by Kim Jong Un, who reportedly called the incident a blow to the country's reputation and promised to punish those at fault. The North has already detained several officials in connection with the botched launch.
- Satellite imagery reviewed by 38 North showed the vessel upright as of Monday for the first time since the accident, per Reuters. North Korean workers at the Chongjin port used tethers and possibly dozens of barrage balloons to right the ship, though photos indicate the bow remains stuck on land and there may be damage to its sonar area.
- Repair work will be complicated. The analysts note the required facilities—like a floating dry dock or graving dock—aren't available at Chongjin's shipyard, which typically builds cargo and fishing ships, not large military vessels.
- Kim has piled on additional pressure over the warship, ordering that the destroyer be fully restored before a ruling party meeting later this month. Not everyone thinks this is possible. "It's most certain that completely restoring the warship within the month allotted by Kim Jong Un is unrealistic," reads a post at Defense Express. "Perhaps only the surface will be fixed to show to the public and save image, but if the damage estimates are correct, the meaningful restoration work may keep going much longer."
