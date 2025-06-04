New Trump Portrait Breaks With Tradition

The White House has unveiled a new official presidential portrait of President Trump—the second of his second term. Like the portrait introduced during the transition, but unlike the smiling photo from his first term, Trump has a serious expression reminiscent of his famous 2023 mugshot, the Washington Post reports. Officials tell CBS News that the portrait, which went up in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Monday, will replace the previous photos of Trump in federal buildings.

A break with tradition: CNN reports that Trump is in front of a black background, unlike presidents in recent decades, who were photographed in front of American flags. The last president to use a plain background was Richard Nixon. Most presidents over the last century, including Nixon, were also smiling in their official portraits.