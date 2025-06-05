Rodgers' Next Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers ended months of "will he or won't he" speculation by informing Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin that he plans to join the team for the 2025 season, the AP reports. The Steelers and the 41-year-old Rodgers had been circling each other for months. Rodgers even visited the team's facility in late March, driving in undercover in a nondescript sedan wearing a hat and sunglasses. Rodgers joins an NFL team that has been stuck in a transitional period at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Either Rodgers or Mason Rudolph—who returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal in March—will likely become Pittsburgh's fifth Week 1 quarterback in as many seasons.

Last season was the worst so far for the four-time league MVP, per CBS Sports, who played the past two seasons for the New York Jets. He lost more games than ever, 12, and his passer rating bottomed out at 90.5. The Steelers' effort at offensive improvement has included trading for former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and signing him to a five-year, $150 million deal. And now they've attempted to shore up the quarterback spot. NBC Sports reports that despite the talk on social media, Rodgers is unlikely to wear No. 12; Terry Bradshaw's number is unofficially retired. Joe Namath offered No. 12 to Rodgers two years ago when he went to the Jets, but Rodgers declined.